Q2 2022 CEZ as Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Barbara Seidlova - CEZ, a. s. - Head of IR



Hello, everyone, also from me, and welcome on our record quarterly results call of CEZ Group. Let me introduce today's speakers. It is Martin Novak, Chief Financial Officer; and Pavel Cyrani, Chief Sales and Strategy Officer.



I'm now handing over to Martin to start with the presentation.



Martin Novak - CEZ, a. s. - CFO, Deputy CEO of Operations & Executive Director



Good afternoon, good morning, everybody.



So let's start on Page 3, where we have our highlights financial results for first half of 2022.



Our operating revenue has increased by 21%, up to CZK 130.5 billion. More important, EBITDA increased by 88% to CZK 59.3 billion. Net income reached CZK 33.6 billion,