Q3 2022 CEZ as Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Barbara Seidlova, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Barbara Seidlova - CEZ, a. s. - Head of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome on our [regular] call. It's my pleasure to welcome today's speakers. Martin Novak, Chief Financial Officer; and Pavel Cyrani, Chief Sales and Strategy Officer.



I will now hand over to Martin to walk you through the first section of the presentation.



Martin Novak - CEZ, a. s. - CFO, Deputy CEO of Operations & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, good morning, everybody. So I'll briefly go through first 2 sections and then hand over to Pavel. So on the first slide, you can see actually our financial highlights, both for Q3 and first 9 months of 2022. And it's worth mentioning that our EBITDA has grown year-on-year for first 9 months by 88% to CZK 89.3 billion, which is a record high ever in history of our company. I believe for first 3 quarters, same with net income of CZK 52.3 billion for first 9