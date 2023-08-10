Q2 2023 CEZ as Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Barbara Seidlova - CEZ, a. s. - Head of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome at CEZ Group's First Half 2023 Results Conference Call. It's my pleasure to welcome today's speakers, Martin Novak, Chief Financial Officer; and Ludek Horn, our Director of Trading. I will now hand over to speakers to go through the presentation, and then there will be opportunity for you to ask questions. I'm now handing over to Martin.



Martin Novak - CEZ, a. s. - CFO, Deputy CEO of Operations & Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, good morning. Let me start with financial highlights of last 6 months. You can see them actually on Slide 3 of our presentation. Our EBITDA has grown by 5% to CZK 62.4 billion. Our net income achieved reached CZK 22.3 billion which is 34% lower than last year. It's basically for due to windfall taxes as you can see actually -- as you will be able to see actually on later part of the presentation. We are actually confirming our guidance for 2023 on EBITDA level, CZK 105 billion to CZK 115 billion and CZK 33 billion to CZK 37 billion on adjusted net