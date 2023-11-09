Q3 2023 CEZ as Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
Hello everyone, and welcome to 9 Months 2023 Results Conference Call. It's my pleasure to welcome here Martin Novak, Chief Financial Officer; and Pavel Cyrani, Chief Sales and Strategy Officer. The call will have 2 parts. First, gentlemen will go through the presentation, and then you will have the opportunity to ask questions. Now I'm handing over to Martin to start the presentation part.
Martin Novak - CEZ, a. s. - CFO, Deputy CEO of Operations & Executive Director
Good afternoon. Good morning, everybody. So I'll start with, first, with financial highlights and our selected events. So when you look at Slide #3 actually that is now on the screen, you can see that our operating revenue has grown by 17%; our EBITDA, probably the most important number, by 6% to CZK 95 billion; net income to almost CZK 30 billion; adjusted net income, CZK 31.4 billion; operating cash flow, significant growth, mainly due to margin requirements that were coming back, to CZK 133 billion; capital expenditure, 31% growth to CZK 27.9 billion. We actually
