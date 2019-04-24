Q1 2019 Coface SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call for the presentation of Coface results for the period ending March 31. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. Your host for today's conference will be Mr. Xavier Durand, CEO; and Carine Pichon, CFO. I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Xavier Durand. Sir, please go ahead.



Xavier Pascal Durand - COFACE SA - CEO & GM



Thank you, and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us on this call. We are reporting tonight our figures for the first quarter 2019.



I'll just move directly to Page 4 for the main highlights.



In short, I would qualify this first quarter as a strong quarter. We reported total net income of



EUR 36.4 million. Clearly, we see now the full effects of our Fit to Win actions. And as I said in the past, I'm convinced this plan is the right plan. And each quarter that goes by confirms this view.



If I look at the underlying trends, I think, we show progress in nearly all the metrics. Our turnover reached EUR 365