Q1 2020 Coface SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call for the presentation of Coface results for the period ending March 31. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
Your host for today's conference call will be Mr. Xavier Durand, CEO; and Madam Carine Pichon, CFO. I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Xavier Durand. Sir, you may begin.
Xavier Pascal Durand - COFACE SA - CEO
Thank you, and good evening, everybody. Thanks for logging into this call. Today, we're reporting the first quarter 2020 numbers.
As you know, this is a particular environment in which to do so because of the crisis -- the coronavirus crisis which is ongoing. It's a bit of an irony that this crisis started just as we were launching our Build to Lead plan. This quarter will be a little special in that it both reflects the strong performance that we've had in the business in 2019 and the strong momentum that we had going into the first quarter this year, but also it's starting to reflect the first impact of the COVID crisis.
