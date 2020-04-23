Q1 2020 Coface SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Xavier Pascal Durand - COFACE SA - CEO



Xavier Pascal Durand - COFACE SA - CEO

Thank you, and good evening, everybody. Today, we're reporting the first quarter 2020 numbers.



As you know, this is a particular environment in which to do so because of the crisis -- the coronavirus crisis which is ongoing. It's a bit of an irony that this crisis started just as we were launching our Build to Lead plan. This quarter will be a little special in that it both reflects the strong performance that we've had in the business in 2019 and the strong momentum that we had going into the first quarter this year, but also it's starting to reflect the first impact of the COVID crisis.



