Q2 2020 Coface SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Xavier Pascal Durand - COFACE SA - CEO



Thank you, and good evening for those of you who are in Europe, and I guess good morning if you're in the U.S. We're happy to report today our results for the second quarter of 2020. And as you probably read in documents, we're reporting a profitable second quarter with a net profit of EUR 11.3 million, bringing the total profit for the first half of 2020 to EUR 24 million. We'll go into a lot more detail, but just to highlight on the first page, turnover is down 0.6% at constant FX and perimeter. It's declining a little more in the second quarter at minus 2.1%. That's, I would say, probably moderate despite the fact that a lot of our economies in