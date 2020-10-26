Q3 2020 Coface SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Xavier Pascal Durand - COFACE SA - CEO



Thank you very much, and good evening to all. Thank you for joining us tonight.



We're happy to report our third quarter results tonight. And as you've seen from the headlines, we're reporting EUR 52.4 million of net profit in the first 9 months of the year, of which EUR 28.5 million in the third quarter. We're also activating, and I'll talk more about this, a EUR 15 million buyback program.



In terms of the key headlines, our turnover is at EUR 1.82 billion. It's down 0.9% at constant FX and perimeter versus last year. The third quarter itself is down 2.2%.



Underlying these trends, you see some of the same forces at play that we've