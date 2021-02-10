Full Year 2020 Coface SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Thank you very much, and good evening, everybody. Thank you for joining this call. This is report for the full year 2020. As you see the headline, we report EUR 82.9 million of net profit with a strong end of the year. So for those of you who've been following the story, over the course of 2020. You know that this has been an extraordinary year by all means. We all went into confinement 2 weeks after the presentation of our Built to Lead strategic plan. And I would say, since then, nothing has happened as planned. But in the end, we end up delivering on a lot of the things we had set for ourselves, I think.



You see the key