Q1 2021 Coface SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call for the presentation of COFACE results for the period ending March 31, 2021. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. Your host for today's conference will be Mr. Xavier Durand, CEO; and Carine Pichon, CFO. I would like to turn the call over to Xavier Durand, sir. You may begin.



Xavier Pascal Durand - COFACE SA - CEO



Thank you very much, and let me welcome everybody on this call. Thank you, first of all, for joining. We are happy to report our first quarter 2021 numbers. As you've probably seen in the announcements, it was, by all means, a very strong quarter. Actually, so strong that we had to actually preannounce the earnings a few days ago. You see the number -- the headline number, we're reporting EUR 56.4 million of net profit for the first quarter. I think if you look at all the metrics, in the quarter, you'll see that they're actually quite strong. The growth comes in at 4.2%, all things equal with trade credit insurance growing, underlying this at 6.1%, all things