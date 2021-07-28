Half Year 2021 Coface SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Your host for today's call will be Mr. Xavier Durand, CEO; and Carine Pichon, CFO. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Xavier Durand. Sir, you may begin.



Xavier Pascal Durand - COFACE SA - CEO



Good evening. Thank you very much, and welcome to everybody. Thank you for logging on to this call. We're happy to present our first-half 2021 results tonight.



As you all have seen from the publication, our second quarter has been very strong. It's probably actually a record quarter in terms of profit so far in the history of the company. And there are 2 underlying trends I want to stress here. One is we continue to live in a low-claims environment in pretty much all areas around the world. And then second, and I think that's important, COFACE continues to demonstrate a very strong execution in all areas of the business, be it on the