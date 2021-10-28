Q3 2021 Coface SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Xavier Pascal Durand - COFACE SA - CEO



Thank you, and good evening, everybody. Thank you for joining this third quarter earnings call. And just before we get into the meat, I just want to acknowledge that this is going to be the last call for Carine Pichon. She's been our CFO for a very long time. I think this is her 30th earnings call as a listed entity and probably the 40th quarterly closing that she's accomplished. So she will be taking us as usual through the second part of the presentation.



On the call, we have Phalla Gervais, who will be taking over from her. And so going forward, she will be the one presenting, of course.



Let me now start with the results. I hope the sound is okay because I'm getting some feedback. I don't know if that's okay. The -- on the results. So we are happy to report a very