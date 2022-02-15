Full Year 2021 Coface SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the 2021 Results Announcement Coface Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Xavier Durand. Please go ahead.



Xavier Pascal Durand - COFACE SA - CEO



Thank you, and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining this call. We're happy to report our full year 2021 results. I think you're aware, this has been quite an exceptional year for Coface. Nothing really happened in this plan, but it's still a year where we managed to reach all of our key objectives.



We're reporting today a total net profit of EUR 223.8 million net income, of which EUR 32.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The piece I think I'm pleased with is the turnover growth, which reached EUR 1.568 million (sic) [EUR 1,568 billion] year-to-date, which is up 8.3%; everything else similar for the year.



And if you look at the underneath stories, Trade Credit Insurance is growing close to 10% at 9.7%. The pricing is still slightly positive, but as I have