Q1 2022 Coface SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Xavier Pascal Durand - COFACE SA - CEO



Thank you, and welcome to all of you on this first quarter report call. As you've seen from the headlines, it's been a really strong first quarter for Coface. I think we're pleased with the turnover line as well. You see EUR 431 million, up 12.8% at constant FX and perimeter. Within that, you see our trade credit insurance premiums growing almost 15% driven, first of all, by high client activity, but also our client retention is at a record close to 95%. Pricing continues to be down. I mean, that's a trend that we've seen now for the last 9 months. And also, we continue to see double-digit growth in our information business with strong momentum, and I'll make a few