Q3 2022 Coface SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to this earnings call. We're happy today to report our first 9 months of 2022. As you will see from the publication, it's been another great -- actually a record quarter for Coface. A bit of a paradox as at the same time, I guess, we're all aware of the risks out there in the economy.



Just going quickly through the key numbers. You see that for the first 9 months, we're reporting EUR 228 million of profit. So actually, more than all of the last year, 2021, EUR 84 million in the third quarter, which is actually, I think, our best quarter ever. Turnover, up 15.2% at constant FX and perimeter, almost 18% on a reported basis. TCI continues to grow nicely at 16.6%. We still see