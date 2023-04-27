Apr 27, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Presentation IFRS 17 Proforma
Apr 27, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Phalla Gervais
COFACE SA - Member of Management Board and Chief Financial & Risk Officer
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Benoit Valleaux
ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division - Analyst
* Michael Igor Huttner
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst
* Thomas Fossard
HSBC, Research Division - Co-Head of European Insurance and Analyst
=====================
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Coface presentation, IFRS 17 Pro Forma Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Phalla Gervais. Please go ahead.
Phalla Gervais - COFACE SA - Member of Management Board and Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everybody on the
Coface SA Presentation IFRS 17 Proforma Transcript
Apr 27, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...