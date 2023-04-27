Coface SA Presentation IFRS 17 Proforma Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Presentation IFRS 17 Proforma

Apr 27, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Phalla Gervais

COFACE SA - Member of Management Board and Chief Financial & Risk Officer



Conference Call Participants

* Benoit Valleaux

ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets, Research Division - Analyst

* Michael Igor Huttner

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst

* Thomas Fossard

HSBC, Research Division - Co-Head of European Insurance and Analyst



Operator



Welcome to the Coface presentation, IFRS 17 Pro Forma Conference Call. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Phalla Gervais.



Phalla Gervais - COFACE SA - Member of Management Board and Chief Financial & Risk Officer



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everybody on the