Coface SA Economic Outlook 2024 Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to this new webinar from Africa. Today, we have several speakers, Bruno Fernandes, Head of Macroeconomic Research; Marcos Carias, Southern Europe economist; [Lorraine Pividal] Spain economist; (inaudible) Senior Economist for Middle East and Turkey; and last but not least, (inaudible) Africa economist.



So we are really glad to have all of you connected. Today, we will give you an update on the outlook, and we try to pass the 2024 lines. And we -- I would like to tell you that you can share your question in the chat. And after the presentation of our economist, we are going to make a Q&A session.



So, for now, I leave the floor to Bruno Fernandes that will start this presentation. Thank you very much to all our economists and to all of you attendees.



Bruno Fernandes -



Thank you very much, Antonella. Good morning, everyone. Well, we are really glad to have you on the new webinar, 4 or 5 months later after the previous one. And well, the global economic outlook, as we are mentioning in the