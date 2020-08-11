Aug 11, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Challenger Limited FY '20 Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Stuart Kingham, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Stuart Kingham - Challenger Limited - Head of IR
Good morning. I'm Stuart Kingham, Challenger's Head of Investor Relations, and welcome to you all online for our 2020 financial year results briefing. I'll ask Andrew -- I'll ask Richard to open the session in a moment, Challenger's Chief Executive Officer. And I'll remind you that today's presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. I'll now hand over to Richard.
Richard J. Howes - Challenger Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thanks very much, Stuart. Welcome to Challenger Limited's Full Year 2020 Results. I'm Richard Howes, Chief Executive of Challenger.
Well, who would have thought we'd be sharing full year results under these circumstances, facing such an unusual situation. And having had to postpone our
Full Year 2020 Challenger Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 11, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...