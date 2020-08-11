Full Year 2020 Challenger Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Stuart Kingham - Challenger Limited - Head of IR



Good morning. I'm Stuart Kingham, Challenger's Head of Investor Relations, and welcome to you all online for our 2020 financial year results briefing. I'll ask Andrew -- I'll ask Richard to open the session in a moment, Challenger's Chief Executive Officer. And I'll remind you that today's presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. I'll now hand over to Richard.



Richard J. Howes - Challenger Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks very much, Stuart. Welcome to Challenger Limited's Full Year 2020 Results. I'm Richard Howes, Chief Executive of Challenger.



Well, who would have thought we'd be sharing full year results under these circumstances, facing such an unusual situation. And having had to postpone our