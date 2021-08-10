Full Year 2021 Challenger Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everybody, to Challenger's 2021 full year results. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you again for joining us today. I'll hand over to our first speaker, Stu Kingham, Head, Investor Relations at Challenger.



Stuart Kingham - Challenger Limited - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to joining us online for Challenger's 2021 full year results briefing. In a moment, I'll ask Richard Howes, Challenger's Chief Executive Officer, to open today's session, and that will be followed by an update from Rachel Grimes, our CFO. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. I'll now hand over to Richard to get us underway.



Richard J. Howes - Challenger Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks very much, Stuart, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Challenger's full year results for 2021. Thank you for joining us today. It's obviously pleasing to have so many of you online given the current



(technical difficulty)



Before we get into the results, though, I'd like to address