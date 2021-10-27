Challenger Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Peter Leith Polson - Challenger Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today for our 2021 Annual General Meeting.



My name is Peter Polson; and I am the Chair of your company, Challenger Limited, and the Chair of today's meeting.



It is now 9:30 a.m. I am advised by the company secretary that there is a quorum present, and I would like to declare this morning's meeting open.



The minutes of the previous meeting of the shareholders of Challenger Limited, which was the Annual General Meeting held on the 29th of October 2020, were approved by the Board and signed by me as Chair of that meeting and are tabled today for the information of shareholders (inaudible) meeting will be recorded, and the recording will be available to view shortly after the AGM.



Before we commence the formal aspect of today's meeting, I would like to introduce the members of your Board: Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Richard Howes, who is joining the meeting from our Sydney office; nonexecutive directors John Green,