Half Year 2023 Challenger Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Mark Chen - Challenger Limited - General Manager of IR



Good morning. I'm Mark Chen, Challenger's General Manager of Investor Relations. Welcome to Challenger's 2023 Half Year Results Briefing. We're coming to you today from our Martin Place head office in Sydney, and today's briefing will be conducted online. Today's presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. You can ask a question via the online portal or via the telephone. Today's presentation will be provided by our Chief Executive Officer, Nick Hamilton; and Chief Financial Officer, Alex Bell.



I'll now pass on to Nick to get us underway.



Nicolas Hamilton - Challenger Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Mark, and good morning. Let me begin by acknowledging the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation on whose traditional land we meet today, and pay my respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.



I'm particularly pleased to be joined by our newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, Alex Bell to deliver Challenger's first half results. Alex was formerly