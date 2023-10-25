Challenger Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Duncan Gerald West - Challenger Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning. Thank you for joining us today for our 2023 Annual General Meeting. On behalf of the Board, I would like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, traditional custodians of the land on which we are hosting this event today and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.



My name is Duncan West, and I am the Chair of your company, Challenger Limited and the Chair of today's meeting. It is now 9:30 a.m., and I'm advised by the Company's Secretary that there is a quorum present, and I would like to declare this morning's meeting open.



The minutes of the previous meeting of the shareholders of Challenger Limited, which was the Annual General Meeting held on the 27th of October 2022, were approved by the Board and signed by me as Chair of your company and are tabled today for the information of shareholders. Today's meeting will be recorded, and the recording will be available to view shortly after the AGM.



For those of you present in person as a courtesy to your fellow