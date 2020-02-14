Q4 2019 Cofinimmo SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Jean Kotarakos

Cofinimmo SA - CFO & Executive Director

* Jean-Pierre Hanin

Cofinimmo SA - Interim COO, MD, CEO & Director

* SÃ©bastien Berden

Cofinimmo SA - COO of Healthcare

* Yeliz Bicici

Cofinimmo SA - COO of Offices



Conference Call Participants

* Celine Huynh

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Frederic Renard

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst

* Herman Van Der Loos

Banque Degroof Petercam S.A., Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst

* Kai Malte Klose

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division - Analyst

* Pieter Runneboom

ING Groep N.V., Research Division - Research Analyst



Hello, and welcome to the Cofinimmo 2019 Annual Results Conference Call.