Q2 2020 Cofinimmo SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 31, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Jean Kotarakos
Cofinimmo SA - CFO & Executive Director
* Jean-Pierre Hanin
Cofinimmo SA - Interim COO, MD, CEO & Director
* SÃ©bastien Berden
Cofinimmo SA - COO of Healthcare
* Yeliz Bicici
Cofinimmo SA - COO of Offices
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Frederic Renard
Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst
=====================
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Cofinimmo 2020 Half Year Results Call. My name is Annika, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to your host, Jean-Pierre Hanin, to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Jean-Pierre Hanin - Cofinimmo SA - Interim COO, MD, CEO & Director
Good morning, ladies and
Jul 31, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
