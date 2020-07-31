Q2 2020 Cofinimmo SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 31, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Jean Kotarakos

Cofinimmo SA - CFO & Executive Director

* Jean-Pierre Hanin

Cofinimmo SA - Interim COO, MD, CEO & Director

* SÃ©bastien Berden

Cofinimmo SA - COO of Healthcare

* Yeliz Bicici

Cofinimmo SA - COO of Offices



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Frederic Renard

Kepler Cheuvreux, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst



=====================

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Cofinimmo 2020 Half Year Results Call. My name is Annika, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Jean-Pierre Hanin, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Jean-Pierre Hanin - Cofinimmo SA - Interim COO, MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and