Canfor Pulp Products Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Conrad Alfred Pinette - Canfor Pulp Products Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon. It's now 12:30 p.m., and I would ask the meeting to please come to order. My name is Conrad Pinette. I am a Director and Chairman of the Board of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. and will be acting as Chairman for this meeting. It is a great pleasure for me to extend a warm welcome to all of you today for the Annual General Meeting of Canfor Pulp Products Inc., particularly those of you joining us by webcast and conference call.



As you know, as part of Canfor's COVID-19 action plan, we encourage shareholders to use the webcast and conference call media to be part of today's meeting in order to reduce the risk of holding a larger gathering in person. We thank you all for your cooperation at this difficult time for all