Q3 2020 Canfor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Canfor and Canfor Pulp third quarter analyst call. Recording and transcript of the call will be available on Canfor's website.



During this call, Canfor and Canfor Pulp's Chief Financial Officer will be referring to a slide presentation that is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. Also the companies would like to point out that this call will include forward-looking statements. So please refer to the press releases for the associated risks of such statements.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Don Kayne, Canfor and Canfor Pulp's Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Mr. Kayne.



Donald B. Kayne - Canfor Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the Canfor and Canfor Pulp Q3 2020 Results Conference Call. I'll make a few comments before I turn things over to Alan Nicholl, our Executive Vice President of Canfor Pulp Operations and Chief Financial Officer of Canfor Corporation as