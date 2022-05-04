May 04, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Chris, and I'll be your conference operator today. Welcome to the Canfor and Canfor Pulp First Quarter Analyst Call. (Operator Instructions)



During this call, Canfor and Canfor Pulp's Chief Financial Officer will be referring to a slide presentation that is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. Also, the companies would like to point out that this call will include forward-looking statements, so please refer to the press releases for the associated risks of such statements.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Don Kayne, Canfor and Canfor Pulp's Chief Executive Officer.



Donald B. Kayne - Canfor Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the Canfor and Canfor Pulp Q1 2022 results conference call. I'd like to start by introducing Kevin Edgson, who joined Canfor Pulp as President and Chief Executive Officer in April.



I've had the great pleasure of knowing Kevin for several years. And Kevin most