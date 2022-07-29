Jul 29, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Pam, and I will be your conference operator today. Welcome to the Canfor and Canfor Pulp Second Quarter Analyst Call. (Operator Instructions) During this call, Canfor and Canfor Pulp's Chief Financial Officer will be referring to a slide presentation that is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.



Also, the company would like to point out that this call will include forward-looking statements, so please refer to the press release for the associated risks of such statements.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Don Kayne, Canfor Corporation's President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Mr. Kayne.



Donald B. Kayne - Canfor Corporation - President, CEO & Director



All right. Thanks, Pam, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the Canfor and Canfor Pulp Q2 2022 Results Conference Call. I'm going to make a few comments before I turn things over to Kevin Edgson, Canfor Pulp's President and CEO; and Pat Elliott, Chief Financial Officer of Canfor Corporation