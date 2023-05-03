Canfor Pulp Products Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Please note that this meeting will be recorded. I would like to introduce Michelle Ward, Vice President, Corporate Communications at Canfor. Ms. Ward, the floor is yours.
Michelle Ward - Canfor Pulp Products Inc. - VP of Corporate Communications
Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to the Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Annual General Meeting. I will be facilitating today's meeting. I will turn the meeting over to John Baird, who is a Director and Chairman of the Board of Canfor Pulp.
John Russell Baird - Canfor Pulp Products Inc. - Independent Chairman
Well, good morning, everyone. It's now 11:00 a.m., and I'm very pleased to ask the meeting to come to order. As Michelle has said, I will be acting as Chairman for this meeting. It's a great pleasure for me to extend a warm welcome to all of you today for the AGM of Canfor Pulp Products Inc.
Please ensure you remain connected to the Internet during the course of the
