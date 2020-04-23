Canfor Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 07:30PM GMT

Welcome to the Canfor Annual General Meeting. A reminder to please keep your phone or audio on mute, and this call is being recorded. The recording will be available on Canfor's website.



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Conrad Pinette, Chairman of the Board.



Conrad Alfred Pinette - Canfor Corporation - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon. It's now 1:00 p.m., and I would ask the meeting to please come to order. My name is Conrad Pinette. I'm a Director and Chairman of the Board of Canfor Corporation and will be acting as Chairman for this meeting. I'm very pleased to extend a warm welcome to all of you today for Canfor Corporation's 30th -- 38th Annual General Meeting, particularly those of you joining us by webcast and the conference call.



As you know, as part of COVID-19's action plan, we encourage shareholders to use the webcast and conference call media to be part of today's meeting in order to reduce the risk of holding a larger gathering in person. Thank you all for your cooperation at this