Donald B. Kayne - Canfor Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining the Canfor and Canfor Pulp Q2 2021 Results Conference Call. I'll make a few comments before I turn things over to Alan Nicholl, our Executive Vice President of Canfor Pulp Operations and Chief Financial Officer of Canfor Corporation and Canfor