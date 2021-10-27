Oct 27, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Also, the company would like to point out that this call will include forward-looking statements, so please refer to the press releases for the associated risks of such statements. I would like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Don Kayne, Canfor and Canfor Pulp's Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Donald B. Kayne - Canfor Corporation - President, CEO & Director



All right. Thanks, Sylvie, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining the Canfor and Canfor Pulp Q3 2021 Results Conference Call. I'll make a few comments before I turn things over to Pat Elliott, our Chief Financial Officer of Canfor Corporation and Canfor Pulp and our Senior Vice President of Sustainability. Pat will provide a