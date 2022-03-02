Mar 02, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Okay. Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining the Canfor and Canfor Pulp Q4 2021 Results Conference Call. I'll make a few comments before I turn things over to Pat Elliott, our Chief Financial Officer of Canfor Corporation and Canfor Pulp and our Senior Vice President of Sustainability.