Canfor Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the annual general meeting of Canfor Corporation. Please note that this meeting will be recorded. I would like to introduce Michelle Ward, Vice President, Corporate Communications at Canfor. Ms. Ward, the floor is yours.
Michelle Ward - Canfor Corporation - VP of Corporate Communications
Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Canfor Corporation annual general meeting. Thank you for attending. I will be facilitating today's meeting. I will turn the meeting over to John Baird, who is a Director and Chairman of the Board of Canfor Corporation.
John Russell Baird - Canfor Corporation - Independent Chairman
Good afternoon. It's now 12 noon Pacific Time, and I would like to ask the meeting to please come to order. I will be acting as Chairman for this meeting. I'm very pleased to extend a warm welcome to all of you today for Canfor Corporation's 41st Annual General Meeting. Please ensure you remain connected to the Internet during the course of this meeting. If you need technical
