Q3 2022 Calian Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Ali, and good morning, everyone. I welcome you to Calian's Q3 fiscal year '22 earnings call from Calian's headquarters here in Ottawa, Ontario. With me is Patrick Houston, our Chief Financial Officer. Please note that certain information discussed today is forward-looking and subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results predicted in these statements may be materially different from actual results.



I'm pleased to report another very strong quarter for Calian across several key performance metrics. Despite the pandemic, the Ukraine conflict and supply chain shortages, Calian continued our growth momentum. In Q3, we achieved our highest quarterly revenue to date. We achieved record gross margins. We continue to expand into the U.S.