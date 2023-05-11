Q2 2023 Calian Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Calian's Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. And a question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Jennifer McCaughey, Director of Investor Relations. Ma'am, you may begin.



Jennifer F. McCaughey - Calian Group Ltd. - Director of IR



Thank you, Ali, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Calian's Q2 2023 Conference Call. Presenting this morning are Kevin Ford, Chief Executive Officer; and Patrick Houston, Chief Financial Officer.



As noted on Slide 2, please be advised that certain information discussed today is forward-looking and subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results predicted in these statements may be materially different from actual results. As a reminder, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, except as otherwise specified. With that, let me turn the call over to Kevin.



Kevin Ford - Calian Group Ltd. - President,