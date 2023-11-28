Q4 2023 Calian Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 28, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Jennifer F. McCaughey - Calian Group Ltd. - Director of IR



Thank you, Shannon, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Calian's Q4 and fiscal year 2023 conference call. Presenting this morning are Kevin Ford, Chief Executive Officer; and Patrick Houston, Chief Financial Officer.



As noted on slide 2, please be advised that certain information discussed today is forward-looking and subject to important risks and uncertainties.



With that, let me turn the call over to Kevin.



Kevin Ford - Calian