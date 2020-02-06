Q1 2020 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to our Q1 '19-'20 conference call. I'm Kristian Villumsen, CEO of Coloplast; and I'm joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard; and our Investor Relations team.



We work with a short presentation by Anders and myself, like we usually do and then open up for questions.



Please turn to Slide #3. Coloplast started the year with another strong quarter, delivering 8% organic growth, a 13% increase in EBIT and a return on invested capital of 47%.



A few highlights from the first quarter include a solid start to the year in emerging markets driven by Ostomy Care and a