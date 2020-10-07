Coloplast A/S Virtual Deep-Dive Sessions Transcript

Oct 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Paul Marcun - Coloplast A/S-EVP of Growth



Well, hello, everybody, and welcome to the first Capital Markets Day breakout session. It's a great pleasure to be here with you today. My name is Paul Marcun. I'm the Executive Vice President for Growth.



Last week, I presented at the Capital Markets Day. And for those of you who did not participate, I presented a strategy centered around innovation and with an emphasis on the U.S. and on China.



Today, we're going to go global. And I have invited 2 Senior Vice Presidents, Howard Sui, our Senior Vice President for Asia; and Manu Varma, our Senior Vice President for North America, to present their Strive25 strategies.



At the end of the presentations, there will be time for a Q&A. Please be aware that there will be a slight delay on the webcast versus the phone calls and the audio you may hear.



And without further ado, I'd like to hand over to Howard, who's based in our Beijing office in China. And Howard, please go ahead.



Howard Sui - Coloplast A/S<