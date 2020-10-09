Oct 09, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Camilla Hjort Pagh - Coloplast A/S-SVP of Global Quality&Regulatory Affairs



(presentation)



Welcome to this breakout session for sustainability, which is part of Coloplast's new strategy, Strive25. My name is Camilla Pagh, and I'm heading up Global Quality and Regulatory Affairs. I've been in Coloplast for 24 years in different responsibilities in the organization and, for the last 10 years, working with Quality, Regulatory Affairs and also Environmental, Health and Safety. I will go through the presentation. And after the presentation, there will be a Q&A session, where 3 other colleagues will be joining me, and we will do a presentation then at that time.



Next slide, please. The video we just saw with Stina is a very good example of the mission of Coloplast. We want to make life easier for people with intimate health care needs. We want to ensure that our users can have the life that they want, to be active and take part of society. While we have our ongoing commitments to responsible operations, we have in this strategy focused