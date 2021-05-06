Q2 2021 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to our first half 2021 conference call. My name is Kristian Villumsen, CEO of Coloplast, and I'm joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard and our Investor Relations team. We'll start with a short presentation by Anders and myself, like we usually do, and then we'll open up for questions.



Please turn to Slide #3. After an encouraging start to the year in Q1, we had expected a weaker second quarter due to a large stocking impact in our baseline and the continued negative impact of COVID-19 on our European Chronic Care business. We delivered 2% organic growth, a 33% EBIT margin before special items and a return on invested capital before special items of 42%. Adjusted for the DKK 150 million stocking effect in Q2 of last year, organic growth was around 5% for