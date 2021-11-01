Q4 2021 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everybody. Good afternoon, and welcome to our full year 2021 conference call. I'm Kristian Villumsen, CEO of Coloplast, joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard; and our Investor Relations team. We're going to start with a short presentation by Anders and myself and then open up for questions like we usually do.



Please turn to Slide #3. I'm very satisfied with this year's results. We delivered 7% organic growth, a 33% EBIT margin before special items and a return on invested capital of 45% after tax and before special items. Broadly, across all markets, we continue to take market share.



In Q4, we delivered 10% organic growth and a 32%