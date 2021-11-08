Coloplast A/S to Acquire Atos Medical Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO



Thank you, operator. Hello, and thank you all for joining us today at short notice to discuss our agreement to acquire Atos Medical for EUR 2.155 billion. I'm Kristian Villumsen, I'm the CEO of Coloplast. I'm joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard; and our Investor Relations team. We will start with a short presentation and then open up for questions.



Could I ask you to please turn to Slide #3. Today marks a historic day at Coloplast. We've signed an agreement to acquire Atos Medical, the global market leader in laryngectomy. I'd like to start by telling the Atos Medical team just how excited we are that they'll be joining our Coloplast family. I would also like to voice my admiration for the journey that Atos