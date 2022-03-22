Coloplast A/S Virtual ESG Event Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Ellen Bjurgert - Coloplast A/S-VP of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Ellen Bjurgert and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Coloplast. On behalf of Coloplast and the entire investor relations team, I'm delighted to welcome you to today's ESG event.



We have an exciting program lined up for you today. We will start shortly with the presentation from our CEO, Kristian Villumsen. He will talk to the company mission and our newly-announced sustainability strategy. Then we will invite colleagues from across the company to talk about different ESG topics ranging from improving products and packaging, to our value chain footprint, to governance and key risks, business ethics and compliance, as well as information security.



We encourage you to participate in today's events by asking questions. (Operator Instructions) Without further ado I will now hand over to our CEO, Kristian Villumsen.



Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO



Hello, my name is