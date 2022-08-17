Q3 2022 Coloplast A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Kristian Villumsen - Coloplast A/S-President&CEO



Good afternoon, and welcome to our Q3 '21/'22 Conference Call. My name Kristian Villumsen. I'm the CEO of Coloplast. And I'm joined by our CFO, Anders Lonning-Skovgaard; and our Investor Relations team. We'll start like we usually do with a short presentation by Anders and myself, and then open up for questions from you.



Please turn to Slide #3. In Q3, we delivered 8% organic growth and an EBIT margin before special items of 30%. We delivered a respectable return on invested capital of 26% after tax and before special items, impacted by the acquisition of Atos Medical. Reported growth in Danish kroner was 21%. Atos Medical contributed 9 percentage points to the reported growth and delivered double-digit underlying growth.



Before I dive into today's results, I'd