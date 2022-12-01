Coloplast A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 01, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Lars Soren Rasmussen - Coloplast A/S-Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon. I'm glad to welcome you to this year's Annual General Meeting in Coloplast. As always, we will have our general meeting in Danish, and it will be translated into English directly on the company website so that our shareholders all over the world can follow the proceedings. I would also like to extend a warm welcome to those of you following the general meeting in that manner. First of all, let me present the Board and the executive leadership team. I have our Deputy Chairman, Niels Peter Louis-Hansen; and our CEO, Kristian Villumsen. The remaining AGM elected members of the Board are Annette BrÃ¼ls, Carsten Hellmann, Jette Nygaard-Andersen and Marianne Wiinholt.



This year, we've had an election of the employee-elected Board members in Coloplast. The employee-elected members are elected for a period of 4 years. The election resulted in reelection of the existing 3 members who are Thomas Barfod, Roland Vendelbo Pedersen and Nikolaj Kyhe Gundersen. They [have as been] elected for another 4