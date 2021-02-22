Feb 22, 2021 / 07:45AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 22, 2021 / 07:45AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Angus Guthrie
CLP Holdings Limited - Director of IR
* Geert Herman August Peeters
CLP Holdings Limited - CFO & Executive Director
* Richard Kendall Lancaster
CLP Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Cissy Guan
BofA Securities, Research Division - Associate
* Pierre Lau
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD, Head of Pan-Asia Utilities Research and Deputy Head of China Research
=====================
Angus Guthrie - CLP Holdings Limited - Director of IR
Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to CLP's 2020 Annual Results Webcast Briefing.
We lodged our 2020 annual results with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange around mid-day today. And those results are now available also on our website, along with the presentation, which we will present to today.
We'll follow the
Full Year 2020 CLP Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 22, 2021 / 07:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...