Half Year 2023 CLP Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Marissa Wong -



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to CLP's 2023 Interim Results Briefing. My name is Marissa Wong, Director of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today by Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Richard Lancaster; and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Nicolas Tissot. We lodged our 2023 interim results announcement with the Hong Kong Exchange at around midday today. That announcement in addition to this presentation are now available on our website. This briefing is also being recorded and will be available on our website a little bit later.



Before we begin, please remember to read the disclaimer on Slide 2. And for today's agenda, we'll follow our usual practice and hear from Richard on CLP overview and strategic outlook and Nicolas on financial results. This will be followed by a Q&A session.



With that, I will now hand over to Richard to commence the briefing. Thank you, Richard.



Richard Kendall Lancaster - CLP Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our 2023 interim results