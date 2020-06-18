Jun 18, 2020 / NTS GMT
Tina Byers - Adelaide Capital - Moderator
We have Abraham Drost just joining us today. He is the CEO of Clean Air Metals and has a great track record of success, including with Sabina Gold and Silver, Carlisle Goldfields and Premier Royalty. Management put out a press release this morning on some pretty significant drill results. So I think we'll just go do a quick overview of the assets and discuss this morning's press release, which highlights some of the results that came out of the Phase 1 drilling program with six historical results that were from Rio Tinto. And afterwards, we'll open up the conversation to some Q&A. So feel free to input some questions in the Q&A box below.
Hi, Abraham. How are you?
Abraham Drost - Clean Air Metals Inc. - CEO, Director
Yes, good morning, Tina. Thank you very much.
And I'm well, how are you?
Tina Byers - Adelaide Capital - Moderator
I'm good, thanks.
Abraham Drost - Clean Air Metals Inc. - CEO, Director
Good.
Jun 18, 2020 / NTS GMT
