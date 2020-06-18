Jun 18, 2020 / NTS GMT

Tina Byers - Adelaide Capital - Moderator



We have Abraham Drost just joining us today. He is the CEO of Clean Air Metals and has a great track record of success, including with Sabina Gold and Silver, Carlisle Goldfields and Premier Royalty. Management put out a press release this morning on some pretty significant drill results. So I think we'll just go do a quick overview of the assets and discuss this morning's press release, which highlights some of the results that came out of the Phase 1 drilling program with six historical results that were from Rio Tinto. And afterwards, we'll open up the conversation to some Q&A. So feel free to input some questions in the Q&A box below.



Hi, Abraham. How are you?



Abraham Drost - Clean Air Metals Inc. - CEO, Director



Yes, good morning, Tina. Thank you very much.



And I'm well, how are you?



Tina Byers - Adelaide Capital - Moderator



I'm good, thanks.



Abraham Drost - Clean Air Metals Inc. - CEO, Director



Good.

