Sep 12, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Unidentified Participant
(audio in progress) come to the stage.
Jim Gallagher - Clean Air Metals Inc. - CEO
Thank you very much. And hopefully, everybody will like the change of gears here. So yeah, we're going to talk the other precious metals, platinum and palladium, but a deposit that also has some pretty good nickel and copper as well.
So I'm going to start -- very important in Canada -- with a land recognition. We have worked extremely hard. This is a signing ceremony with three of the traditional territory holders First Nations that we do deal with. We do have an exploration agreement. We do share financially, and there is a warrant structure in place, which is a bit unique with these First Nations that we established.
They do have traditional lands in and about the area. You can see the city of Thunder Bay. This is in Ontario, Canada, and our project's literally less than an hour up the highway from that.
The value proposition here, well, we do have a indicated resource, very well drilled resource. There's 10 to 12 years of history on
